Trish Christakis reports a 14-year-old girl was shot in a townhome, police have detained her 19-year-old sibling.

Teen killed in Opa-locka shooting Trish Christakis reports a 14-year-old girl was shot in a townhome, police have detained her 19-year-old sibling.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On