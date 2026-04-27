Suspected Press Dinner shooter targeted Trump officials, court documents reveal New courtroom sketches show Cole Allen, the suspected shooter at the press dinner, who allegedly targeted Trump administration officials according to a journal entry. Allen faces charges including attempted assassination of the president and use of a firearm during a crime of violence. The incident, the third major attempt on President Trump in two years, is sparking renewed scrutiny of security protocols at high-profile events. A Secret Service officer was injured but is expected to recover.