Survey: 92% of Venezuelans express gratitude to Trump after Maduro’s ouster A new nationwide survey of more than 1,000 Venezuelans shows overwhelming support for the January 3rd ousting of Nicolás Maduro, with 92% of respondents saying they feel grateful to President Trump for the action. The poll, conducted just three days after the event, also found that most Venezuelans do not believe the United States controls their country - contradicting claims made by the Trump administration. CBS News Miami spoke with Venezuelans living in South Florida to gather their reactions to the findings.