Sunshine returns before a big chill! Next Weather meteorologist Dave Warren has your latest weather update! Misty skies and light drizzle are keeping things cool today, but don't worry—sunshine is just around the corner. Expect temperatures to warm up to near 80°F tomorrow as the clouds break and the breeze shifts. But a major cold front is on the way, bringing a dramatic drop to the 40s by Friday morning. Get the detailed forecast, find out when the rain will taper off, and see what to expect at the beaches.