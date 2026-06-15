State rests in George Pino boat crash trial: Defense challenges crash recon evidence On day six of the George Pino fatal boat crash trial, prosecutors wrapped up their case, presenting expert testimony and crash recreations to argue recklessness in the 2022 tragedy that killed 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez. The defense fought to limit boating rule testimony and attacked the prosecution's investigative methods, claiming critical flaws and suggesting Pino’s view was obstructed. CBS News Miami’s Larry Seward reports live from the courthouse with the latest developments.