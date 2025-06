Joan Murray reports Robert Runcie was indicted in April 2021 for allegedly lying to a statewide grand jury.

State drops charge in ex-Broward schools Superintendent Runcie perjury case Joan Murray reports Robert Runcie was indicted in April 2021 for allegedly lying to a statewide grand jury.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On