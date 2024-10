CBS News Miami's Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera sees ample moisture continuing to rush in via breezy northeasterly flow.

South Florida Weather Forecast 10/23/2024 11 p.m. CBS News Miami's Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera sees ample moisture continuing to rush in via breezy northeasterly flow.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On