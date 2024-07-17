Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Wednesday 7/17/2024 5AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says we will likely see some showers in the morning like we did on Tuesday but then in the afternoon storms will move inland and we'll heat up to the low 90s.
