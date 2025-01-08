Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Wednesday 1/8/2025 12PM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Wednesday afternoon will remain mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Overnight might temperatures will tumble and on Thursday morning we'll start the day in the mid to upper 40s.
