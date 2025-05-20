Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 5/20/2025 12PM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Shane Hinton says highs will soar to the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and triple-digits.
