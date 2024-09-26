Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Thursday 9/26/2024 12PM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Hurricane Helene's outer rain bands and gusty wind will move across South Florida on Thursday afternoon. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend area Thursday evening.
