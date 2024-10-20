Watch CBS News

South Florida weather for Sunday 10/20/24 7 AM

CBS Miami NEXT meteorologist KC Sherman says Sunday will bring another nice day of weather to South Florida. A breeze out of the northeast will continue to keep humidity comfortable with highs in the mid 80s under a partly sunny sky.
