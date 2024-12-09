Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Monday 12/9/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. South Florida will remain warm until a mid-week front arrives and drops temperatures into the 50s on Thursday morning.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.