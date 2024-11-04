Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Monday 11/4/2024 12PM

NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman says Monday afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy with a few isolated showers. The chance of rain goes up on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a tropical system moving into the Gulf of Mexico.
