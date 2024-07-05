Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 7/5/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Dave Warren says we'll see our peak heat in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers will move in after that and drop our temperatures a few degrees. The chance for rain is higher over the weekend.
