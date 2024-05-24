Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 5/23/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Friday's highs will climb to the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity. Record heat is possible this weekend.
