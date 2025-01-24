Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 1/24/2025 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says it was another cool and cloudy morning across South Florida with misty sprinkles. Saturday morning will be even colder and then we're in for a warm-up.
