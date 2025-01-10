Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 1/10/2024 12PM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says highs will remain in the low to mid-70s for the afternoon. Saturday will be even warmer. There will be a few spotty showers ahead of our next cold front.
