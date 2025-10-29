South Florida volunteers rally to send aid to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa South Florida is rallying to support Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. At the Global Empowerment Mission headquarters in Doral, volunteers — some with personal ties to the island—are working from sunup to sundown to prepare donations. Essentials like water, canned goods, and rice are being packed and shipped to help those affected. Volunteers say it’s about showing solidarity and letting the Caribbean know they’re not alone.