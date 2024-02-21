Watch CBS News

South Florida Noon Weather Forecast 2/21/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says to expect another sunny day for Wednesday as South Florida slowly warms up the next few days before heading into possible light rain showers on Saturday morning.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.