South Florida faith leaders call for Miami health center to finally open On Monday, more than 800 faith leaders and community activists from across South Florida, crowded into the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Miami to demand the Miami Dade County Commission move forward with opening the Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery. "Are we OK with being told to wait when lives are on the line?" said Quanda Dupree, of the St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. "Or do we believe real accountability means keeping your word? Even when things aren't guaranteed. We believe our communities deserve more than a delayed response. We deserve action." The center – which was promised to voters back in 2004 – would take mentally ill individuals out of the jail and move them into a place where they can receive comprehensive treatment and support. The county has spent more than $50 million renovating the building and two years ago, a pair of non-profit groups were selected to operate the facility while numerous local groups and agencies have pledged their support, including the Homeless Trust. Funding for the first two to three years of the center is already in place. And yet, the center remains empty – not helping anyone.