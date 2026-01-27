South Florida council member apologizes after using racial slur during public meeting An El Portal council member is apologizing after using a racial slur twice during a public meeting, prompting strong backlash from residents and a public rebuke from the mayor, who said elected officials must uphold higher standards of professionalism. The councilman told the community he was remorseful and claimed he used the word while quoting others, but residents who spoke at Tuesday night’s meeting said the language was unacceptable. The controversy began after Urbom recounted an encounter involving Border Patrol agents and then made additional inflammatory remarks that further fueled outrage.