Watch CBS News

South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 12/17/2023

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says there will be some improvements in the weather on Sunday as Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys dealt with flood watches and wind advisories throughout the weekend.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.