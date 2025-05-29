Watch CBS News

South Florida 7 a.m. Weather Cut-in 5/29/2025

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Shane Hinton says to keep your umbrella handy as scattered showers crawl across South Florida on Thursday and expect temperatures to reach 90 degrees this afternoon.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.