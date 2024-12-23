Watch CBS News

South Florida 6 a.m. Weather Forecast 12/23/2024

CBS News Meteorologist K.C. Sherman says it will be partly sunny through the remainder of the afternoon. This evening should be fairly quiet and drier if you have any holiday festivities. And drier night
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.