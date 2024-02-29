Watch CBS News

South Florida 5 p.m. Weather Forecast 2/29/2024

CBS News Miami's Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera says South Florida is getting a pocket of humidity that has been raising temperatures, and also bringing chances of rain and thunderstorms later this weekend.
