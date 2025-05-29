Watch CBS News

South Florida 5 a.m. Weather Forecast 5/29/2025

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Shane Hinton is tracking scattered showers to kick off Thursday, and while nothing severe is expected, you'll want to keep an umbrella nearby as they will continue through the midday hours.
