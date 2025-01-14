Watch CBS News

South Florida 5 a.m. Weather Forecast 1/14/2025

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect a patchy fog for Tuesday morning as the next cold front rolls in, bringing possible isolated rain chances and a cooler breeze for Wednesday.
