South Florida 11 p.m. Weather Forecast 9/28/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect a nice breeze for late Saturday night as temperatures cool down overnight as drier air comes in Sunday to bring in some hot conditions and possibly a few storms.
