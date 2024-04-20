Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 4/20/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says to expect warm and dry conditions for Saturday as temperatures could reach the upper 80s; but, be prepared for a cold front to bring some afternoon rain showers on Sunday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.