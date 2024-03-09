Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 3/9/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says expect warm and partly cloudy conditions for Saturday, but be prepared for warmer temperatures on Sunday before some spotty showers arrive ahead of a cold front.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.