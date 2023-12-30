Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 12/30/2023

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says Saturday will start off chilly with some cloudy skies before the sunshine later in the afternoon, which should clear up the skies just in time for New Year's Eve on Sunday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.