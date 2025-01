Coral Gables Police Chief Edward James Hudak, Jr. held a press conference Friday afternoon to talk about an operation that yielded 21 smuggled migrants.

Smuggling operation in Coral Gables Coral Gables Police Chief Edward James Hudak, Jr. held a press conference Friday afternoon to talk about an operation that yielded 21 smuggled migrants.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On