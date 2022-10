Salud is a Latino-focused business founded by family patriarch Dr. Rigo Pérez Diaz some 30 years ago

Sisters transformed family's Latino mail order business into major player in health care products Salud is a Latino-focused business founded by family patriarch Dr. Rigo Pérez Diaz some 30 years ago

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On