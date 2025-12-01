Self-driving robots becoming popular for food delivery service across South Florida Serve Robotics Inc. is one of the companies providing their AI-operated, self-driving delivery robots for service in South Florida. "Everything is fully integrated through the Uber Eats app. Once you get to the check-out page of the merchant, there is a toggle that, as the consumer, you have the power to turn on or off," Partnership manager Los Nevarez said. "If you leave it on, you have the possibility of getting matched with a robot for your delivery. If you are someone who tips in advance, once you get that robot delivery, you get that tip refunded to you."