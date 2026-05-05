Secret Service agent previously assigned to Trump detail arrested on indecent exposure charge in MIA A U.S. Secret Service agent, John Spellman, has been arrested in Miami for alleged indecent exposure at a DoubleTree hotel near the airport. Spellman, based in Washington, D.C., was in the area for official duties and has been placed on administrative leave. According to authorities, a woman reported Spellman followed her upstairs before the incident. The Secret Service confirms to the Miami Herald that Spellman has previously served on details protecting former President Donald Trump. He remains in custody pending bond.