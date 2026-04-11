Search underway for suspect accused of indecent exposure, assault in Weston Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect seen on video assaulting a woman while exposing himself publicly in Weston on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred near the 16500 block of Gulf Club Road at approximately 4:39 p.m., according to BSO. The victim told deputies that she was sitting on the grass when an unknown man grabbed her from behind. She struggled with the attacker before he got up, put on his shoes, and used a nearby scooter to flee the scene.