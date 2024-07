Sales tax holiday on back-to-school supplies begins Monday Shopping for back-to-school supplies can add up. From new clothes, shoes and a backpack to essentials like pens, notebooks, folders and markers things, can get expensive. In addition to shopping early and looking for deals in stores, those looking to save money are urged to take advantage of the state's back-to-school tax holiday which kicks off Monday, July 29 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 9.