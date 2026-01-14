Rod Mac’s journey inspiring the next generation Watch an inspiring interview with Rod Mac, former Miami Hurricanes football standout and beloved peewee football coach in Miami Gardens. Rod reflects on his playing days at "The U" in the 90s alongside legends like Ed Reed, Edgerrin James, Ray Lewis, and Reggie Wayne. Now, he’s dedicated to shaping young athletes, with eight of his former players competing in this year’s college football title game! Rod shares the pride he feels for his community, his passion for mentoring kids, and the importance of education, discipline, and teamwork.