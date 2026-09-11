Retired South Florida first responders reflect on lessons learned in aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001 The terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, changed everything from U.S. national security to standard protocols for an emergency response. But it also reminded us of our ability to put differences aside and come together. CBS News Miami’s Betty Nguyen sat down with retired Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Gabe Nemeth and retired Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Carlos Castillo to talk about the lessons learned after the historic event.