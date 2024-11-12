Residents oppose enlarging "Mount Trashmore" in Broward County CBS News Miami's John Murray speaks to residents who turned out at a Broward County Commission where members were considering WM’s request to expand the Monarch Hill Landfill. The plan is to make it 10 stories higher from the current 225 feet to 325 feet and an extra 24 acres wide once an incinerator is demolished. There is now about six years left to fill the landfill, which borders Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and Coconut Creek, and the change would add another 16 years.