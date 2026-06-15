Renewed safety fears surface after helicopter crash at North Perry Airport Another helicopter crash at North Perry Airport has reignited community concerns, just two weeks after a separate plane crash at the same Pembroke Pines facility. Saturday’s incident injured four people and adds to a troubling five-year history of over 40 crashes linked to the airport. The mayor and local residents are calling for increased safety measures and even potential closure, as federal and county investigations continue. CBS News Miami’s Joan Murray reports live with the latest developments and community reactions.