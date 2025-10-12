Property taxes to take center stage at 2026 Florida Legislative Session | Facing South Florida Property taxes in Florida will likely take center stage when the legislature convenes in January. CBS News Miami’s Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with State Representative Vicki Lopez, who chairs a committee looking at changes to the property tax system that will likely be on the 2026 ballot. Those changes could range from increasing the homestead exemption to eliminating property taxes entirely. Governor Ron DeSantis has made clear he’d like to eliminate them. Guest: State Rep. Vicki Lopez/R- Miami-Dade