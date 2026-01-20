President Trump’s Greenland ambitions stir tensions at Davos one year after return to office As President Trump marks one year since returning to office, he heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos amid rising tensions with European leaders over his push to acquire Greenland. Trump’s recent social media posts—including a doctored map and a private message from French President Emmanuel Macron—have fueled international debate. With security and national interests at stake, world leaders are preparing to confront the president’s controversial plan.