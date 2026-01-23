North Miami mother surrenders after boyfriend charged in beating of her 6‑year‑old son A North Miami mother has surrendered to police after her boyfriend was charged with brutally beating her 6‑year‑old son, who has autism. The child remains in critical condition at the hospital. Cynthia Hernandez turned herself in at the TGK Correctional Center with her attorney, and police say inconsistencies in her account led investigators to seek her arrest. She has now been booked into jail as the investigation continues.