Norovirus outbreak sickens over 150 on Princess cruise ship returning to Fort Lauderdale More than 150 passengers and crew members fell ill during an eight-day voyage aboard the Star Princess, according to the CDC. The norovirus outbreak began after the ship set sail from Fort Lauderdale on March 7th, with 104 guests and 49 crew reporting symptoms. The ship returned to port Saturday morning, and Princess Cruises says it followed all outbreak response protocols. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the investigation and passenger safety.