Nightclub owners to stand trial after deadly roof collapse kills 236 in Santo Domingo The owners of Santo Domingo’s Jet Set Nightclub, Antonio and Maribel, will face trial for involuntary manslaughter after last year’s tragic roof collapse that killed 236 people and injured over 100 more. Prosecutors allege the pair tried to cover up safety violations at the club. If convicted, they could face up to two years in prison. The high-profile case has sparked outrage and calls for greater accountability in nightclub safety standards.