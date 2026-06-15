NEXT Weather Update: Storms bring heat relief to Broward with more showers ahead howers and thunderstorms are moving through Broward County, providing much-needed relief from the heat, especially in areas like Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach. While temperatures further south remain sweltering, the risk of localized flash flooding lingers due to slow-moving storms. Expect scattered showers and storms through 7 p.m., with muggy conditions returning later tonight. Rain chances dip midweek as heat intensifies, but are set to rise again by the weekend and Father’s Day. Stay tuned for your latest Next Weather forecast.