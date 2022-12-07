Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 12/7/2022

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Spotty showers will be possible as the breeze builds out of the east, but the rain chance is not high.
