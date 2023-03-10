Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 3/10/2023 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says afternoon highs will climb to the low 80s, isolated showers are possible. Another cold front moves in Saturday and the rain chance will be higher with the potential for scattered showers.
